Are you looking to go to college in West Virginia in 2024 or how about changing colleges or universities? A new survey might make your decision easier

WalletHub has released the list of best colleges in West Virginia for 2024.

WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost and financing, and Career Outcomes.

Top Colleges & Universities in West Virginia:

1. Wheeling University

2. West Virginia University Institute of Technology

3. West Virginia University

4. West Liberty University

5. Marshall University

6. Shepherd University

7. West Virginia Wesleyan College

8. Fairmont State University

9. Alderson Broaddus University

10. Concord University

More on the study can be found here.