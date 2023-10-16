Are you looking to go to college in West Virginia in 2024 or how about changing colleges or universities? A new survey might make your decision easier
WalletHub has released the list of best colleges in West Virginia for 2024.
WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost and financing, and Career Outcomes.
Top Colleges & Universities in West Virginia:
- 1. Wheeling University
- 2. West Virginia University Institute of Technology
- 3. West Virginia University
- 4. West Liberty University
- 5. Marshall University
- 6. Shepherd University
- 7. West Virginia Wesleyan College
- 8. Fairmont State University
- 9. Alderson Broaddus University
- 10. Concord University
More on the study can be found here.