Are you looking to go to college in West Virginia in 2024 or how about changing colleges or universities? A new survey might make your decision easier

WalletHub has released the list of best colleges in West Virginia for 2024.

WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost and financing, and Career Outcomes.

Top Colleges & Universities in West Virginia:

  • 1. Wheeling University
  • 2. West Virginia University Institute of Technology
  • 3. West Virginia University
  • 4. West Liberty University
  • 5. Marshall University
  • 6. Shepherd University
  • 7. West Virginia Wesleyan College
  • 8. Fairmont State University
  • 9. Alderson Broaddus University
  • 10. Concord University

More on the study can be found here.