2019 Toy Hall of Fame Inductees & other trending stories

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The holiday season is here and with that comes Oglebay Institute's Festival of Trees.

But before you can start auctioning on hand-decorated trees to help fund art and culture in the Ohio Valley, Oglebay Institute held a media and sponsor preview luncheon at the Stifel Fine Arts Center, to say 'thank you' to all of the sponsors and decorators who helped to make this fundraiser possible.