2020 Marshall County Fair cancelled

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced today that groups over 25 will no longer be allowed to congregate.

This means fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts will not be able to resume during this time unless they can mandate 25 people or less.

The West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals announced today in a Facebook post, following Gov. Justice’s mandate, that no fairs or festivals in the Mountain State will operate until further notice.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News and we continue to receive updates on the status of the fair.

**This is a developing story. 7News is working to get more information, check back for updates**