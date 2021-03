Glen Dale, W. Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall High School has a new Queen of Queens—and her name is Natalie Keim.

Eight senior girls competed in the annual competition at the Center for Performing Arts in Glen Dale.

Haleigh Henderson earned first runner-up, while Hannah Lynch was second runner-up and tied with Natalie for the title of Miss Congeniality.

The O-V-A-C Queen of Queens will be held in July at the Capitol Theatre, with the winner to be crowned at the Rudy Mumley All-Star Football Classic.