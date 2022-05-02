WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is transforming its annual conference to reflect modern trends in their industry with a new name and a new focus.

On Monday night, there was a welcome reception at Oglebay Resort to kick off the two-day event 2022 Manufacturing and Energy Growth Summit, or MEGS.

The event formerly was known as the Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference.

The WVMA is holding the annual conference in Wheeling for the first time, giving attendees the opportunity to visit the Northern Panhandle.

WVMA President Rebecca McPhail says that MEGS will build on the foundation of West Virginia’s manufacturing and natural gas development industries while exploring broader industry and energy issues.

Representative David McKinley who has been endorsed by the W-V-M-A spoke to 7News about celebrating the conference’s new focus.

The manufacturing gives us a different dimension. We’ve had plenty of coal, steel and chemicals. Let’s find other things in manufacturing we can produce particularly in plastics. What we’re talking about is celebrating the manufacturers growth. This is going to set us on a new tone here. Not only because we have natural gas, but because we’re going to have an infrastructure program put in place, but they know they’re going to have good sewer, good waterlines, good air and particularly good broadband. Rep. David McKinley, R-WV 1st District

During the two-day event presenters will include representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy, the American Chemistry Council, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, and a host of multi-national companies operating in manufacturing and energy development.