21-state coalition rejects articles of impeachment

Attorney Generals from twenty one states form a coalition rejecting the articles of impeachment against President Trump

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A coalition of 21 attorneys general, including West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, are calling on the U.S. senate to reject the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Filed in a 14-page document sent on Wednesday, the coalition stated that the articles of impeachment are flawed and factually inaccurate. They also believe that the impeachment against President Trump goes against the framer’s intent when creating the impeachment process.

The coalition was filed by attorneys general from multiple states stating that it is their duty as elected officials to defend the integrity of the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.