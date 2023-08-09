WHEELING, W.Va- (WTRF) — This weekend, thousands of people from all over the country will be flocking to Heritage Port to enjoy three days of award winning music.

The 22nd Annual Heritage Music Bluesfest kicks off on Friday and it’s become one of Downtown Wheeling’s top summer-time events.

The first ever Heritage Music Blues Fest took place back in 2001.

The crowd was relatively small and the future of the festival was uncertain.

Now fast-forward to 2023.

Nearly two-thousand people per-day are expected to attend this years festival, which is now considered one of the top outdoor Blues Festivals in the Eastern US.

People come from as many as 25 states and at least three different countries including Canada, Mexico and Australia.

“A lot of them plan their summer vacations around Blues Festivals. Theyfigure out where to go ect, ect. We get a lot of people who come up from Florida and Georgia because it’s like spring to them, this time of year.” Bruce Wheeler | Festival Organizer | Heritage Music Blues Festival

This years festival features yet another impressive line up with as many as 17 award moninated performing this weekend.

“I always say we present all shades of the Blues. Everything from acoustic blues, we got blues rock, funk blues, soul blues, just a little bit of everything” Bruce Wheeler | Festival Organizer | Heritage Music Blues Festival

Wheeler says the blues has a temendous impact on all types of music throughout the years.

“One of the old phrases is ” The Blues are the roots, all the rest is the fruits. You hear a lot of strong blues in Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones and most popular music.” Bruce Wheeler | Festival Organizer | Heritage Music Blues Festival

The Festival gets undreway this Friday. Some of the weekends headliners include Blues Legend and Grammy nominated artist Joe Lewis Walker.

There will also be a number of food truck stand artist vendors on hand as well.

This year for the first time there will be an after jam held each night just across the street at the new Waterfront Hall.