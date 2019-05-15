26-year Army Veteran shares heroic stories with Wheeling

A 26-year Army Veteran is visiting Wheeling this week to share his heroic stories about his time in the military.

Retired Colonel Gregory Gadson is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and served at the Garrison Commander of Fort Belvoir.

There, he oversaw the daily operations of the post with more than 50,000 military personnel and employees.

However, Colonel Gadson’s greatest challenge came in Iraq when an explosive device cost him both legs and normal use of his right arm and hand.

Admirably, he continued serving for eight more years after that tragic event.

“My message will revolve around resiliency and just dealing with life on an even keel,” said Colonel Gadson.

Colonel Cadson will speak at the 2019 Wheeling Chamber of Commerce dinner Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The event will take place at Wheeling Park’s White Palace. Tickets are $55 for Chamber members and $70 for non-members.