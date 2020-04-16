272 inmates test positive for coronavirus in Ohio prison system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State officials reported Thursday that over 1,000 inmates in Ohio-run prisons have been tested for COVID-19.
Of the 1,157 tested, 272 are positive, 744 are pending and 140 came back negative, according to numbers released from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODP).
Locally, Trumbull Correctional Institution is reporting 0 positive cases and 0 isolations at this time. Coronavirus numbers impacting other institutions include the following: (Source ODP)
- Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation
- Belmont Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation
- Chillicothe Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1in isolation
- Corrections Reception Center – 29 positive, 29 in isolation, 4 staff infected
- Dayton Correctional Institution – 1 positive, 3 in isolation, 1 staff infected
- Franklin Medical Center – 13 positive, 40 in isolation, 15 staff infected
- Grafton Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation
- Lake Erie Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation
- Lebanon Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 2 staff infected
- London Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation
- Lorain Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff infected
- Madison Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff infected
- Mansfield Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 3 in isolation
- Marion Correctional Institution – 92 positive, 92 in isolation, 87 staff infected, 1 staff death, 6 staff recovered
- North Central Correctional Complex – 0 positive, 1 in isolation
- Noble Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation
- Northeast Reintegration Center – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff member infected
- Ohio Reformatory for Women – 0 positive, 0 in isolation
- Ohio State Penitentiary – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff member infected
- Pickaway Correctional Institution – 132 positive, 152 in isolation, 39 staff members infected, 3 inmate deaths
- Richland Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation
- Ross Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation
- Southeastern Correctional Institution – 1 positive, 0 in isolation
- Southern Ohio Correctional Facility – 0 positive, 1 in isolation
- Toledo Correctional Institution – 2 positive, 2 in isolation, 4 staff members infected
- Trumbull Correctional – 0 positive, 0 in isolation
- Warren Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff member infected
Health officials say inmates are monitored daily and their temperature is taken along with a check for symptoms, according to prison health officials. Some of the prisons also have prisoners or units in quarantine.
Mass testing began to take place at Ohio prisons on April 11, prison officials confirmed in their report.
The numbers included in this report include those that were reported to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and may not include cases that were not yet reported to the department.
- Pledge brings Ohio neighborhood together — at a distance
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 723 positive COVID-19 cases in Mountain State
- 272 inmates test positive for coronavirus in Ohio prison system
- Coronavirus In Hancock County: Officials say all COVID-19 patients have recovered
- Coronavirus In Columbiana County: County sees an increase of 13 new COVID-19 cases