28th Annual Sandy O’ Haver Day of Caring kicks off

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Everything kicked off this morning with a special breakfast before everyone headed out for the day.
Projects on this day can range from painting to cleaning and organizing.
This year, nearly 400 volunteers are out working…the largest volunteer group in the 28 years of Caring.
The United Way does this every year to help those organizations who do nothing but help the community know that they are very much appreciated.
Today is really a symbolic kick-off for the United Way. Today, we're bringing together community members from all over the Upper Ohio Valley to make a really big impact volunteering by fixing some of the community's biggest issues. — Jessica Rhine