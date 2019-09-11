28th Annual Sandy O’ Haver Day of Caring kicks off

News
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Everything kicked off this morning with a special breakfast before everyone headed out for the day.

Projects on this day can range from painting to cleaning and organizing.

This year, nearly 400 volunteers are out working…the largest volunteer group in the 28 years of Caring.

The United Way does this every year to help those organizations who do nothing but help the community know that they are very much appreciated.

Today is really a symbolic kick-off for the United Way Today, we’re bringing together community members from all over the Upper Ohio Valley to make a really big impact volunteering by fixing some of the community’s biggest issues

Jessica Rhine

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Emily's Wednesday am forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emily's Wednesday am forecast"
More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter