WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Paddles hit the water today as 50 kayakers floated down Wheeling Creek for a good cause.

The 2nd Annual Kayak for CASA brought community embers together for a fun-filled and family friendly day starting with yoga in the morning, then kayaking from the Coal Bridge, Marshall County to Wheeling’s American Legion Post #1 with the help of South Paw Outfitters.

Around 50 kayakers for the 2nd Annual Kayak for CASA are finishing up their float at the American Legion Post #1 with games, food, and live music ft. The New Age Adenas!🎵🛶



All proceeds are going back to benefit local children’s needs❤️ @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/pgr1pwtwTI — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) June 4, 2023

The fun did not end there for participants – the American Legion was set up with food, games from Tripps Fun Zone, and live music featuring The New Age Adenas.

”I absolutely love how our community comes out together. We have 50 kayakers today, and Mother Nature wasn’t too kind. The water levels are a little low right now, but we just shortened up the course and just enjoyed the day. I’m just really thankful to our volunteers and our board members who are here to help make sure everyone had a safe float.” Susan Harrison, Executive Director, CASA For Children

CASA For Children is an advocacy agency providing quality volunteers for abused and neglected children involved in the court system with the goal of timely placement in safe, permanent homes.

All of the funds raised will be used to go directly back to children in foster care to provide care materials for foster families, as well as training for CASA volunteers.