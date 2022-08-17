Bellaire, OHIO (WTRF) – A school supply giveaway will be combined with festival fun this weekend in Bellaire.

The second annual R.L. Strength and Conditioning Summer Bash will take place on Saturday from 5:00pm to 10:00pm in the field behind Jacquie’s Unique Treats by Jacquie.

The owners of R.L. Strength and Conditioning say it’s a way of celebrating their business and giving back to the community.

“We’re gonna have food. Jacquie’s making rigatoni. Gulla’s Hot Dogs is donating hot dogs and condiments. We’re gonna have activities. We’re gonna have a DJ, a bouncy house. Michael Alicia of The Art Club, he’s gonna be doing face painting for all the kids. Everything’s absolutely free. We’re gonna have games, giveaways.” Richard Leigh, CEO, R.L. Strength and Conditioning

They say they have two thousand dollars in school supplies to give away, and the whole community is invited.