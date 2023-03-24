Steubenville, OHIO (WTRF) – Some of the Ohio Valley’s most talented youngsters got the chance to show off their skills Friday night at the second Valley’s Got Talent Kid’s Edition.

The competition was open to any child ages 8 to 13 that live within 35 miles of Steubenville.

The kids showcased a wide variety of talents, including singing, dancing, poetry and much more. The judging criteria included their inspirational and spiritual effectiveness, their vocal and instrumental excellence and their ability to connect with the audience.

“This is the second one we’ve had for the younger age group. We’ve had it for nine years for the older age group, but we ended up splitting it up a couple of years ago. Last year we only had like 10 to 12 contestants and this year we’ve got 30. So it’s really, really an exciting time.” BOBBYJON BAUMAN, Director of the Sycamore Youth Center

These talented kids were all competing for a $500 dollar cash prize, as well as trophies.

For more details on the Sycamore Youth Center, you can visit their website.