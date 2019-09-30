3 Ohio jail escapees caught in Cary, 1 still missing

CARY, N.C. (WCMH/WNCN) — Three of the four men who escaped from an Ohio jail have been caught in North Carolina.

Lawrence Lee III is described as a thin male with short, dark hair and facial hair. He has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants.

Lawrence Lee III

“While he is not believed to be a danger, citizens should not approach him; instead, please call 911,” Cary officials said in a news release.

Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, and Troy McDaniel, Jr. were arrested early Monday morning.

The inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail Sunday morning after authorities said they overpowered two female guards with a homemade weapon.

A Cary spokesperson said police received a call around 2 a.m. from North Carolina State Highway Patrol saying that the four fugitives were believed to be in the area.

Three of them were arrested at the Red Roof Inn in a nearby shopping center. One is still on the loose.

Police said the three were taken into custody peacefully.

Police identified the escapees as:

Brynn K. Martin, 40. Martin previously escaped custody from a transport vehicle with another inmate on Sept. 3. He was captured the next day. Martin was in jail for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, two counts of failure to appear, and escape.



Christopher M. Clemente, 24. He was facing two indictments for complicity to trafficking in drugs.



Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30. He was in jail for a failure to appear charge stemming from Gallia County Juvenile Court for non-support of dependents.



Lawrence R. Lee III, 29. He was in jail for assault, identity fraud, and obstructing official business.

Jail records show that Clemente, Martin, and McDaniel were booked into the Wake County Jail.

Authorities said the inmates were assisted by at least one person on the outside and stole the vehicle of a corrections officer, taking it to a nearby park, where another vehicle was waiting for them.

