WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Next time you’re in a parking lot, take a look around.

When was the last time you saw one without that blue disabled placard?

That universal sign is just one of the countless changes all around us, thanks to one law signed three decades ago.

For some of us, it just made buildings look a little different.

But for others—it was a gateway to a life of dignity.

Everything from curb cuts on the streets for wheelchairs, to wheelchair ramps, closed captioning availability on your TV. Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Marketing Director, Easterseals

Signed by President George H.W. Bush, the Americans with Disabilities Act was a watershed.

No longer was there a patchwork of laws across states—Now Americans knew they could get where they needed to go anywhere across the country.

So this is all just since 1990, if you can believe that. Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Marketing Director, Easterseals

Its push to becoming the law of the land was helped along by one West Virginia woman.

Rosemary Front was Easterseals’ executive director in Wheeling for almost 30 years.

She was appointed to the U.S. Access Board in 1983 and worked out the guidelines that were eventually passed by Congress.

Front also left her mark by developing our state’s special education standards.

But the advocates didn’t start or end with the ADA.

EasterSeals has continuously provided speech, occupational and physical therapy since 1937.

And 85 years later, the promise of the Mountain State has never been more within reach.