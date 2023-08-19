WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Darrell Cummings and the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church held their annual Adopt-a-Student program on Saturday, August 19.

The annual event helped 326 people and over 100 families in the community.

The program is designed to help members of the community get their kids ready for school and send them off for a new year with a smile on their faces.

Bishop Cummings was thrilled to see so many people come out to receive free school supplies, clothing, food, haircuts, and much more.

“I’m so glad that they came out because we’re doing it just for them. Nothing to be ashamed of that. You need help. I’m proud of those who’ve come out to get help because they care enough about their kids that if I need to go to the church and get help, I’ll get it.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Director of North Wheeling Community Youth Center

Some of the volunteers for the event said that helping their community is their main focus.

“We need to care for the people that are there to be cared for. And that’s what this mission is all about each and every year.” Greg Morgan | Member of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church

Bishop Cummings said the program is also meant to be a celebration of a new school year for all of the students in the community.

“We want to celebrate kids. It’s all about the kids. Let’s help the kids. It’s not about us. It’s all about them.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Director of North Wheeling Community Youth Center

Volunteers from all over the community come out to help get kids excited about the new year.

“Volunteers from the fire department and the police department and people coming in from all areas to be able to help this effort to get the school year started right.” Greg Morgan | Member of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church

Seeing the amount of help and support for the community is something that Bishop Cummings was grateful for.

“These are angels, members of our church and other churches. Everybody is not a member of our church here. They’re just here to help. That’s community. That’s what community is all about.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Director of North Wheeling Community Youth Center

Bishop Cummings and the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church is also hosting its annual Back-to-School Festival at Wheeling Park on Sunday August 20 from 5-7 p.m. There will be free food, inflatables, and a lot of fun.