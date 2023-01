Four men were hit with charges after they allegedly sprayed a woman with deer urine at a Walmart parking lot.

Multiple news outlets say Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18 all sprayed doe estrous to a Pittsburgh woman at the Adams County Walmart in Pennsylvania.

Doe estrous is female deer urine used to lure a buck

News outlets say, the men were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.