According to 13abcActionNews, authorities said a 4-month-old infant and an adult were found alive in a Colorado apartment where five other adults were found dead with substances described as “illicit narcotics” nearby.

Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said that officers responded to a call of an unconscious party and when they arrived at the apartments they found six adults and an infant.

Three females and two males were found deceased in the apartment with no sign of any blunt trauma or any violent incident.

“While they thought that most of them were unconscious, one of the parties was awake and was transported by medical,” Nichols said. The infant was also found and transported to a hospital.

The fire department was called out to conduct a hazardous gas test and found that it was negative.

“Again, there were some substances that could be described as illicit narcotics, but again, for me to speculate on that would be improper. I just don’t know,” Nichols said.

The names and ages of all victims were not immediately available. It was also unclear whether the baby’s parents were among the deceased adults.

The investigation is still ongoing.