Four people are dead after they starved themselves trying to meet Jesus.

News outlets report the four people that died, along with 11 others, who are in the hospital in Kenya, allegedly received orders from their preacher to fast to see Jesus. Three of the 11 that are in the hospital are in critical condition.

Police say the members of the religious group are members from a forest and were brainwashed by their leader Makenzie Nthenge, who is also known as Paul Makenzie Nthenge. The religious group’s name is the Good News International Church.

Police believe there may be more members of the church starving themselves in the forest and they are planning a rescue attempt on Friday.

Nthenge is alleged to be the mastermind after two parents murdered their two children. Nthenge allegedly told the parents this would make them ‘heroes’ and buried the two babies in a shallow grave, according to TUKO news