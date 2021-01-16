Kids and adults celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. by serving

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Dozens of kids are giving back to the community just as Martin Luther King Jr. did decades ago.

It’s the 3rd year, and it’s more involved than ever before.

50 kids and adults are hard at work just like Martin Luther king Jr. himself.

“He (Martin Luther King Jr.) combined service with a peaceful message as well, and also, he had a love for God that kind of pours out to others also.” Bobbyjon bauman, director of the sycamore youth and service center

Where there’s volunteers painting and cleaning at the Sycamore Youth and Community Center, there’s others at the Salvation army and even more helping widows in need.

Some of the volunteers are adults but most are kids, all of who coordinator Bobbyjon Bauman is proud of.

“That’s something that really shows that there is hope for the future with the young people here.” Bobbyjon bauman, director of the sycamore youth and service center

Kids just like 6th graders Zaharryah Herring, Maleah Barbour, and Bri Hudson.

“You can always help do something.” Maleah Barbour, 6th grader

“We can do things in different ways, help the community in different ways, and have fun in different ways.” Zaharryah Herring, 6th grader

“Help serve other people even if they’re different from other people.” Bri Hudson, 6th grader

And some kids even look up to Martin Luther King Jr. and the legacy he left behind.

“The different movements that he’s done and things he’s changed in people’s lives, and if it wasn’t for him, I don’t think our world would be the world it is today.” Aryiah Jones, 8th grader

But serving others like this may just be the beginning.

Even Bauman himself believes we too can spark a change in our communities… just as Martin Luther King Jr. once did.

“Love your neighbor as yourself. That’s a bible passage, and that’s something that Martin Luther King Jr. lived out in his life, where he loved his neighbor above himself. I would just encourage others to do the same.” Bobbyjon bauman, director of the sycamore youth and service center

This day of service is carrying over into tonight.

There will be a concert in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. with 12 different artists performing. It’s from 7 to 8:30.

Just go to the Sycamore Youth Center Facebook page on your screen, and you can watch it live.