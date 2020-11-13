50 Years Later: Marshall to remember victims of tragic plane crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Football is more than a game.

It’s said all the time, but often proves to be true.

On Saturday, in part of West Virginia, just a game will turn into a somber remembrance of one of the most tragic losses of life the Mountain State has ever seen.

75 people lost their lives.

Nearly the entire Marshall University football team, coaches, flight crew, athletic staff, supporters and more died in what is known as the worst single air tragedy in collegiate sports history.

75 families were left to mourn, comforted by a community that had embraced the Thundering Herd in times of tragedy.



As the Marshall University community prepares to mark the day, the current players will take the field in new uniforms, unveiled in a commemorative video by the Thundering Herd football team.

The team has rebuilt over time, players and coaches have come and gone, but each games seems to honor the memory of those 75 people whose lives have been cut short.

A quote from “We are Marshall” may sum it up best: “One day we’re gonna be like every other team, where winning is everything and nothing else matters. And when that day comes, this will honor them.”

While they may be like every other football team, a win on Saturday may mean more than all the rest, as a tribute to those who would have given anything to play the final game of their season 50 years ago.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary, Marshall University honored each student who died with a posthumous degree.

On Saturday, the annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will still be held by invitation only. However, the public is invited to attend virtually.