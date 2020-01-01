50 years since the murder of a UMWA leader and his family

(WTRF) – 50 years ago, Joseph Yablonski went to bed on New Year’s Eve 1969, unaware he had lived the last day of his life.

Yablonski had challenged William “Tony” Boyle that year for the presidency of the UMWA.

While Yablonski had lost the election, he had every reason to believe that election had been rigged and wanted the federal government to investigate.

“Jock” Yablonski went to work as a miner at an early age. After his father died in a mining accident he involved himself with the United Mine Workers of America. By 1958 he rose to District 5 president, but after clashing with President Tony Boyle in 1965, Yablonski found himself out of the union leadership team.

In 1969 Yablonski challenged Boyle for the UMWA president’s job. He accused Boyle of cronyism, and promised reforms if elected.

Boyle won the election, but Yablonski believed massive amounts of fraud, intimidation, and bribery had much to do with it. Yablonski wanted the FBI to look into the election.

Meanwhile, Boyle viewed Yablonski as someone who needed eliminated.

On New Years Eve 1969, Yablonski, his wife, and daughter were shot to death in their southwestern Pennsylvania home.

It took a week before their son Kenneth discovered their bodies.

Some 20,000 miners went on strike. Many believed Boyle masterminded the Yablonski murders. After two trials, Bob Schieffer on the CBS Evening News announced the jury’s verdict in February 1978.

Boyle was found guilty of ordering the murder.

He appealed the verdict, seeking a third trial. In May 1985he died in prison.

While Yablonski never took the president’s job of the UMWA, the murders of him, his wife, and daughter ultimately led to reforms of the union.

Including Boyle, nine people spent time in prison for the murder of the Yablonski family and associated charges.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania honored Yablonski in his hometown of California, Pennsylvania with a historical marker.