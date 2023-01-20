BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased.

WV Lottery officials are encouraging the winner of this ticket to sign the back of the ticket and call the WV Lottery at (304) 558-0500.

For those still curious about the winning numbers, they were 6, 15, 22, 42, 47, with the Powerball of 26. The current Powerball jackpot is sitting at $437 million as of Friday, January 20, 2023.