6 West Virginia state parks to host deer hunts this fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Deer hunts will be held at six West Virginia state parks this fall.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Natural Resources Commission approved the schedule earlier this month.

The hunts start in late October. They’ll be held at Beech Fork State Park in Wayne County, Canaan Valley in Tucker County, Cacapon in Morgan County, North Bend in Ritchie County, Pipestem in Summers County and Twin Falls in Wyoming County.

A limited number of permits will be issued depending on the park. Hunters hoping to participate must pay $10 to register in a lottery.

State parks chief Sam England says the goal of the hunts is to bring deer populations under control.

Two parks that hosted hunts last year, Blennerhassett Island and Stonewall Jackson, aren’t participating this year because last year’s hunts reduced their deer populations.