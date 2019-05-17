6th annual “A Night to Remember” raises money for homeless veterans

On Friday, May 17, there’s an event aimed to help the heroes who fought for our country.

“A Night to Remember” is a fundraising event which helps raise funds for Helping Heroes, a non-profit organization that provides resources for homeless or near-homeless veterans in the Ohio Valley.

“One of our programs is transitional housing and right now that program is funded through primarily private funds so we use money from that fundraiser to help with that program,” said

The event is taking place inside Downtown Wheeling’s Artisan Center. Doors open at 5p.m. and tickets are being sold at the door $30. There will be food, fun and raffles to enjoy as well.

Helping Heroes has been around since 2010 and has provided service for over 1000 veterans.

To learn more about Helping Heroes and the services they offer, check out their website.