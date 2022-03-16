A strong earthquake was felt in Japan late Wednesday, local time.
Preliminary reports put it at a 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake occurred just off the coast from Fukushima.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a high-tide warning, and no tsunami alert was immediately issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
A tsunami is not expected in California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia or Alaska, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.
