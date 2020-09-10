75 flags displayed to honor heroes at Oglebay Park

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF)– The Ohio County Virtual Lions Club put up a display of 75 American Flags to honor heroes in front of the Mansion Museum in Oglebay Park in honor of September 11th.

The flags have been sponsored by the community and each recognize a different hero. Some are a sign of respect to fallen military. Others shed light onto the hard work and bravery shown by individuals working in healthcare.

Each flag has a unique way of paying respect for those individuals who have given more to our families, communities, and country.

