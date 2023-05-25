Monaca, Pa. (WTRF) – It is always important to help guide the youth of America and prep them for their adult lives, especially while talking about past experiences.

Presenters, who ranged from football coaches, to police officers, and 7News Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey, were invited back to his middle school to talk about his career to the 7th graders at Central Valley Middle School in Monaca, Pennsylvania.

While there, he presented about his career, job duties, prior education, and challenges he faced during his life.

Students were engaged and asked various questions about how broadcast television works, what goes into learning about the weather, and how the green screen works.