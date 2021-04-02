7News legal analyst recaps week 1 of the George Floyd trial

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) –7news Legal Analyst, Diana Crutchfield, says this case has captivated everyone around the U.S. so it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest on what’s happening in what’s arguably the biggest trial of 2021.

Crutchfield says up to this point the prosecutors have taken the case day-by-day and in chronological order…. starting with bystanders, and ending with experts and those who worked alongside Chauvin.

She says key witnesses were able to state facts from the scene along with raw emotion in their testimonies.

This includes an MMA fighter who was on scene pleading with officers to release the chokehold, and an off duty firefighter who offered to perform CPR. They showed raw body cam footage, heard testimonies from the teen who took the counterfeit bill and the store clerk who suspected Floyd to be under the influence.

Diana said acknowledging Floyd’s drug addiction helped to take the wind out of the sails, and having witnesses speak on his non-violent behavior aided their case.

She says the lieutenant who spoke today stated the officers violated the department by leaving him face down. It was then, the defense attorney nipped back saying policy allows you to improvise when you’re in a quote “fight for your life.”

Crutchfield says this– jumped the gun.

I don’t think that anyone can look at those videos and think that all of those officers, or any of them individually, were ina fight for their life against Mr. Floyd. And I thought that by saying that, he’s going to have a hard time weaving that into a closing argument. DIANA CRUTCHFIELD, 7NEWS LEGAL ANALYST

Crutchfield says the department’s policy was CLEARLY violated, noting members of the department didn’t hesitate to testify.

She believes moving forward– the defense will have a hard time with their case, but that they have done a good job up to this point nipping away at the prosecuting case, and reminding the jury there is another side to this story.

She did want to remind everyone this case is far from over, and one of the key components for the prosecutors is making sure without a shadow of a doubt they prove Chauvin’s use of force was a SUBSTANTIAL reason for Floyd’s death.

We of course will keep you updated on this trial.