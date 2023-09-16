WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of our very own here at 7News took part in a fundraiser at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival to help a local organization.

7News reporter Jake McGlumphy took part in the Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Assembly “Dunk Tank for Charity” event at the festival.

Each person who participates in the “Dunk Tank for Charity” event has an organization that they represent in which all the proceeds made in the hour they are in the dunk tank go to.

Jake represented Easterseals in this year’s event and raised $225 for their organization.

Jake recently presented the check to the President and CEO of Easterseals, Eric Filberto.