WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– – The 7th Annual Shortline Ramp Fest kicks off on April 7 this year thanks to the joint efforts of the Wetzel-Tyler Chamber of Commerce, the Wetzel County Commission and Bayer HFCU. The event will take place in Reader, West Virginia at Short Line School.

Festivities begin at 9 am with a 5K run/walk to benefit Short Line School’s “Engineer Energy Kids.” Early registration for the 5K will run through March 31st with additional registration available on site at 8:00 am the morning of the event. Those who pre-register will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

The fee for participation is $20 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under. Registration forms can be obtained at the Chamber office, 132 North Street in New Martinsville or online at www.wetzeltylerchamber.org on the events page.

The Ramp Fest centers around wild ramps, potent onions indigenous to the region and considered a spring delicacy by many. The festival is also holding a competition for the Best Ramp Dish of 2023, and invites local chefs to compete by submitting their best ramp dishes. The Valley High School FFA Alumni is also hosting a ramp dinner.

The festival will be fun for the whole family, including music, kids’ activities and games, a ramp eating contest and a free photo booth. Festival organizers are encouraging area crafters and vendors to participate as well, applications are available at the chamber office and online.