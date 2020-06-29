8 years since the derecho storm and the changes AEP have seen

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s been 8 years since The Mountain State was hit with a Derecho Storm. Derecho storms are quick but powerful. The aftermath of the storm in 20-12 left hundreds of thousands of people in the state without power

The results of the storm was nothing short of chaotic for AEP, resulting in two pivotal changes for the power company.

One area that has seen significant changes from the impact of the storm is the Vegetation management program which is basically known as tree trimming.

AEP is now on a four year tree trimming cycle that has significantly improved reliability throughout the service territory.

This program they have today is a direct result of what was learned from the storm.

They’ve also implemented ICS, the Incident Command System, a system used to make storm response more organized.

So it helps us coordinate things like contractors ,crews that have to come in from a different city and it helps us understand exactly where everyone is and what everyone is doing at all times. It’s just a much more organized and formalized system of approaching when there’s a massive storm or something that needs our immediate attention. Joelle Moray | External Affairs Manager

Joelle Moray says technology has also changed so much since 2012, AEP now sends out mobile alerts, they now have an Appalachian Power app and a outage map on their website.