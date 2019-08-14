Breaking News
85K+ sign petition to rename street outside Trump Tower after Obama

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN) – There’s a push to honor former President Barack Obama in New York City.

A petition to name part of Fifth Street between 56th and 57th Streets “President Barack H. Obama Avenue” is gathering momentum on the website MoveOn.org.

As early as Wednesday morning, more than 86,000 signatures had been collected.

The petition was started by Elizabeth Rowin. She told Newsweek that the whole thing started as a joke.

If New York authorities honor the petition and change the name of the street, it would mean Trump Tower in Manhattan would be located on President Barack H. Obama Avenue.

