899 flags in Cameron honors those who served

It’s not just a typical day in Cameron for especially those who have given their lives for our freedoms.

On this Memorial Day, 899 flags stand tall at Cameron’s Field of Flags. To all the people who have served and even lost their lives, these are more than just a field of flags to them.

“Every flag has a story. It should be heard.” Jim Rogers, Veteran

The Veterans Park is remembering every single flag as one veteran, and only a few of them have lost their lives. All flags are attached to a name of a veteran, and many of them are connected to the Cameron area.

The Veterans have fought anywhere from the Revolutionary War to active duty.

“These are brothers and sisters out here. One thing that goes through my mind all the time is these people here past or present had a mom and dad. How many mothers watch their sons go out the door, and how many think back?” Jim Rogers, Veteran

More flags than ever are filling up the field this year. The number of flags has gone up since the Field of Flags started four years ago.

Unlike this year, there’s usually an actual ceremony with a speaker for the Memorial Service. Twice as many people were there last year compared to this year, but more people than expected still turned up.

The flags are expected to be up until June 1st.