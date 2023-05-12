WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Congratulations are in order for one Wheeling Central Catholic High School Senior, in particular, who has just received a very prestigious honor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Senior, Chaz Frizzell, has been named a 2023 West Virginia National Merit Scholar.

7News caught up with him Friday during his first period music class where he has been playing guitar for the semester.

Frizzell is planning on pursuing a Physics degree at University of Notre Dame.

He received the $2,500 merit scholarship that will go towards his education.

His mom and dad along with his teacher and other staff members all came to show their support when Frizzell was recognized for this academic achievement.

“I just feel honored to be selected and to know that I am with such a prestigious group of people in my own time and throughout history who have received this award, and I know that previous recipients have gone on to do great things and so it just fills me with hope that I can also someday reach their level of achievement.” Chaz Frizzell, WV 2023 National Merit Scholar

“We’re extremely proud of Chaz. He’s always been very driven and given 110% of everything he’s done. We’re very excited to see what his future holds. He continues to amaze us and we owe a lot of gratitude to Our Lady of Peace and Central. They both been excellent schools. He’s received an excellent education.” Chris Frizzell, Chaz’s Mom

Frizzell says his favorite subjects are physics, calculus, and chemistry.

He was chosen from more than 15,000 finalists across the country.

Only 12 students were selected from West Virginia.

A total of 2,500 students were picked nationwide.