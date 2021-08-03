A $300 million investment is being made into coal communities

A $300 million investment is trying to help coal communities thrive in an economy that seems to be transitioning into clean energy.

US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland says this investment is to help us build back better.

Secretary Haaland said they want to reclaim old mines and turn them into recreational areas.

She recently visited a former mine in Pennsylvania that replanted native trees and was turned into an ATV course.

If you’re skeptical about the federal government making decisions for our neighborhoods, Haaland said they will not be making any decisions alone.

“We are so happy that we can collaborate and coordinate with state and local governments to make sure they are moving the projects they see fit. The projects that they want to move forward. We’re going to work in concert with them to make sure the communities have what they need.” Secretary Deb Haaland – Department of the Interior

She also said she is grateful for coal workers because they built this country.

That’s why they want to assist coal communities by using our own labor, and creating local jobs.