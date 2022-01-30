A bridge collapse in Pittsburgh and the coroner’s report on couple found in the Ohio River; here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines:

A bridge collapse in Pittsburgh sent EMS crews rushing to Frick Park early Friday morning.

Pittsburgh Bridge collapses hours before Biden visits Pittsburgh to talk infrastructure

The Forbes Avenue bridge collapsed with a bus and multiple cars on it.

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three of the 10 injured people were transported to the hospital.

Crews are investigating the cause of the collapse.

The thought of the bridge collapsing is a very scary prospect. I cross that bridge all the time. Wendy Stroh, Pittsburgh resident

President Joe Biden was made aware of the bridge collapse as he made his way to Pittsburgh Friday to, ironically, talk infrastructure of the steel city.

The President arrived at Carnegie Mellon University Friday afternoon where he talked about strengthening the nation’s supply chains and creating good-paying, union jobs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

And back in the Mountain State…

Through mid-March, you’ll see Army green at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital as National Guard Members have responded to the pandemic’s frontlines.

Wheeling Hospital CEO rallies the troops as National Guard hopes to alleviate WVU Medicine staffing shortage

Governor Jim Justice issued out the help as hospitals battle staffing shortages.

Guard members began their training on laundry duty, bussing patients, and even serving food.

Every single emergency room is filled. We had over 40 people in the waiting room. Douglass Harrison, CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Harrison says just last week more than 50 Wheeling Hospital employees were out sick with COVID.

And an interview you’ll only see on 7NEWS…

The state coroner’s office declared the death of recovered bodies Joni Davis and Brian Goff “undetermined,” a word that rules out foul play in this Ohio case.

But that is not sitting well with the family who says a murder-suicide doesn’t fit Brian’s love for Joni.

And an accident? Well, they say Brian would have never driven his vintage car on that pothole-ridden road.

But if the car was placed there, it is only up for speculation.

The family is now planning a memorial service and the case is now closed.

I have the closure of knowing where she is now, and having her back. But not knowing how the car ended up in the river or what happened to them before they ended up in the river just eats me alive. Jackie Davis Newell, Joni Davis’ sister

It was a little delayed due to the governor catching COVID, but the speech finished with a standing ovation.

Governor Justice delivers his 6th State of the State address in Charleston

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered his 6th State of the State address in Charleston Thursday night where his hour-long speech praised the state for setting records in revenue growth.

Employment numbers, according to the governor, are the best they have ever been in state history.

The governor also cited the recent arrival of Nucor Steel and Green Power, bringing with them more than one thousand initial jobs.

We are that diamond in the rough. We’re the diamond in the rough that can absolutely do all kinds of greatness. I mean I believe in our people beyond belief. Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

And on the coattails of a tweet made by Bette Midler calling West Virginia “poor, illiterate and strung out,” Justice concluded his 2022 State of the State address by raising Babydog in the air and proclaiming that Midler can “kiss her hiney.”

Gov. Justice: ‘Babydog tells Bette Midler kiss her hiney’

This has since become a meme.

Bette Midler responds after WV governor tells her to kiss bulldog’s ‘hiney’

