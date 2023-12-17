(WTRF) – The Jennings Randolph Bridge, spanning U.S. Route 30 from Chester, W.Va, into East Liverpool, Ohio, was immediately shut down after a safety inspection discovered cracking in the welds.

The cracking was not visible to the naked eye but could create future safety issues if left unaddressed.

Chester Mayor Ed Wedgewood says he understands the inconvenience but is thankful they are addressing the issue.

The Life Hub Winter Shelter officially opened its doors Friday evening in its new facility on 16th Street.

Forty beds are set up in two rooms, one for men and one for women.

No one is turned away, even those in active addiction, but there is one very simple and important rule, according to the Life Hub Winter Shelter Director: no violence will be tolerated.

The shelter is located at the former First English Lutheran Church on 16th Street and is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes will soon make their way to Wheeling as WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital generously donated $16,000 to fund the boxes.

One baby box will be located at the Wheeling Fire Department’s new headquarters in East Wheeling, while the other box will be installed at the fire station located on Wheeling Island.

The first box is set to be dedicated in the spring of next year.

Bambi Costanzo of Triadelphia has spent the last 25 years dedicated to decoration, which earned her some national recognition in a national magazine.

Costanzo says there is not one section of her house she hasn’t applied her decorative eye to.

The pros have taken notice as she has been featured in three recent issues of home magazines and an international magazine.

It’s these decorative skills that brought Country Living to her home, which was featured in their August-September issue.

