A couple local hospitals are easing visitor restrictions

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospitals have begun to ease their COVID-19 visitation restrictions.

These have been in place to protect everyone at the hospital and the new guidelines are effective immediately.

Adult patients can have two visitors at a time from 10 AM until 6 PM.

Quality and Infection Control Director Laura Rafa said visitors are still required to wear masks during their time at the hospital.

If you plan to visit, she said you will go through a screening process when you enter the building.

“We have screenings set up at the entrance in the lobby. They are asked a series of questions related to COVID, if they’ve been exposed to anybody with COVID. If there is any questions, then they involve clinicians to determine if that person can visit.” Laura Rafa – Quality and Infection Control Director

Rafa also said while visitor restrictions have been eased for the hospital, the same does not apply to the continuous care facility.

She said the care facility will have to make that decision on their own.