A friendly reminder to stay scam free

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – While shoppers are behind their screens searching for last minute holiday deals, scammers are lurking behind theirs in pursuit of their next victim.

The AARP suggests, if you want to keep your Christmas from being stolen, then consumers should be on the lookout for the following scams:

Watch out for fake charity websites. They tug at people’s heart strings for donations, but they’re actually catfishing you for your generous spirit of giving.

Online shoppers, beware of delivery schemes. In this case, scammers will send emails to shoppers pretending to be your mail service. They’ll claim you missed your package and ask for your personal information to have it delivered again.

According to Doug Ernest, Deputy Sheriff, Ohio County, some people should also guard themselves against potential door-to-door scams. He said while you can’t automatically assume that everybody you encounter is plotting a master scheme, there’s no such thing as being too safe. He said always ask to see a business license.

“A legit company will call us and say, ‘Hey we are going to have people in your area traveling door to door selling items. We have the appropriate documents.’ And then we can check into that and if a concerned citizen calls we can say they’re okay,” said Ernest.