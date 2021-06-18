A Fun Twist on a Health Fair

A senior health fair was held by IC Care and the St. Clair Commons senior suites earlier today in Belmont County.

The fair was to give senior citizens a way to gather information and learn about various options that are available to them.

Each of vendors was providing different types of health services and were tasked to do it in a fun and engaging way.

There was even a prize wheel and blackjack to do just that.

IC Care Director of Marketing and Community Outreach Tate Blanchard said this was all to help seniors learn about their health, but to also keep it entertaining.

“Its all about learning about health. Making it more exciting than just going and showing up and going from one table to the next, what we call adult trick or treating. We make it a little more interactive that way our guests have some fun with it.” Tate Blanchard – IC Care Director of Marketing and Community Outreach

And if all of that wasn’t enough, snow cones, hot dogs, and popcorn were all being passed around.