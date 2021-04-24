A.G. Morrisey: President’s climate plan will have ‘catastrophic effects’ to West Virginia economy

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, Mo. President Joe Biden is convening a coalition of the willing, the unwilling, the desperate-for-help and the avid-for-money for a two-day summit aimed at rallying the world’s worst polluters to do more to slow climate change. Biden’s first task when his virtual summit opens Thursday is to convince the world that the United States is both willing and able isn’t just willing to meet an ambitious new emissions-cutting pledge, but also able. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says President Joe Biden’s aggressive climate plan is unrealistic.

The president wants to cut greenhouse gases by fifty percent by the year 2030.

Morrisey says electricity costs would skyrocket under Biden’s plan.

He says it would lead to the loss of good-paying union and working class jobs and give other countries an unfair advantage over the U.S.

“We need to fight this on all fronts. West Virginians need to be educated about it and should be speaking with one voice against the Biden climate plan. I am going to push this point to everyone I know and we’re going to try to get the word out because this is dangerous for our state, it’s going to have catastrophic economic effects,” remarked Attorney General Morrisey.

President Biden says his climate plan will create good paying clean energy jobs.