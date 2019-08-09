A Jefferson County Pastor is under fire for sexual assault allegations.

According to Jefferson County Prosecutor, Jane Hanlin, Everett C. Mitchell, 40, Steubenville, OH, was indicted Wednesday on several sexually related criminal charges.
These charges include: two counts of sexual battery and attempted sexual battery, single counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual imposition, Hanlin told 7News.
Hanlin confirms that Mitchell is a pastor at the Tower of Power church in Steubenville, OH.
7News has reached out to Mitchell to hear his side of the story. He did not immediately respond for comment.
Everett Mitchell is due before a judge on Wednesday, August 24, where he will be arraigned.
