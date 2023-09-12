A social media post that has been shared by multiple Facebook accounts has people excited that a live-action Halloween Town by Tim Burton is coming soon.

That unfortunately is not the case. Burton is not rumored to have a live-action Halloween Town planned for the big screen or a streaming platform.

According to Burton’s Wikipedia and IMDB profiles, no rumored Halloween Town project is scheduled.

On both those profile pages, Burton only has Beetlejuice 2 in his upcoming projects. Beetlejuice is expected to be released in 2024.

On April 1, 2023, as an April Fools joke, Inside The Magic posted a story that Disney was releasing a live-action remake of The Nightmare Before Christmas with Johnny Depp to star.

In 1998, a TV movie called Halloweentown was released as a Disney Channel original. Halloweentown is about a 13-year-old who finds out she’s a witch and finds a secret portal to Halloweentown, where ghosts and ghouls, witches, and werewolves live apart from the human world.