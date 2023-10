STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) K9 Kane is slowly on the mend.

But he still needs the communities help with his vet bills following his accident during a training session back in September.

Kane was jumping a fence when his right rear paw got stuck in one of the chain links of the fence and tore two knee ligaments.

This Saturday Texas Road house in Steubenville is hosting a dine to donate for Kane with 10% of each bill is going to help him.

You can Dine in or order to-go from 11:30 AM to 4PM.