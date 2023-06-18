(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Crowds gathered outside of a Miami courtroom this week as former President Donald Trump plead not guilty to federal charges.

He faces 37 felony counts related to obstruction of justice and mishandling of documents under the Espionage Act.

The indictment accuses the former President of illegally storing classified documents in his bedroom, bathroom and other locations at Mar-a-Lago.

As far as when he could go to trial, 7News Legal Analyst Diana Crutchfield says a lot could happen before that.

“The Department of Justice Special Counsel indicated that he wanted a speedy trial. The defendant has a right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution and can demand that. A lot of it depends on the motion practice. There’ll be lots of motions to suppress some of the items from the search warrants, some of the statements by his attorney.” Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Analyst

Until this indictment, no former President had ever been charged by the United States Justice Department.

Ohio County schools are exploring other options to put resource officers in schools.

In previous years, the schools used the sheriff’s department as Public Resource Officers.

Now they will use the Wheeling Police Department and retired police officers.

“We’re going to meet here shortly with Wheeling P.D. and the City of Wheeling and see how we can use them for everything. And we are going to start hiring for elementary schools some retired officers that maintain their trainings and certifications that they need to be able to do that. I think we already have a few that are interested, so we’ll be able to get some more PROs/SROs out in our buildings and get more coverage in all of our schools.” Rick Jones, Assistant Superintendent, OCS

The Board of Education says this has nothing to do with the deputies performance in the schools, it’s just that the cost to renew the contract with the sheriff’s office has increased too much.

The Ohio Valley is mourning the loss an icon.

Shawn Chrisagis passed away this week.

He, along with his brother Brian, made up the Christian ministry and music duo “The Chrisagis Brothers.”

They have organized celebrity concerts in the area for many years.

Shawn was from Yorkville, Ohio.

Two big bridge projects in the area are moving closer to completion.

The West Virginia Department of Highways says the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling and the Wellsburg Bridge are in the final stages.

Both are in the process of positioning cables to support the structures.

But will the Suspension Bridge be open to traffic again?

That’s a question local officials say must be made by Charleston.

And finally, we want to thank everyone who joined us for the “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk this weekend to support Helping Heroes.

More than 100 people gathered together to show the veteran community there are people out there who support them.

The 44-minute walk around the West Virginia Northern Community College campus represented the as many as 44 veterans a day who take their own lives.

We are still calculating the fundraising total, so stay tuned to see how much we raised together.

