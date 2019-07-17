A local woman is bringing attention to Glioblastoma Awareness Day

It’s known to be one of the most aggressive and deadliest forms of brain cancer.

Glioblastoma is considered to be virtually incurable.

Once diagnosed the patient has a 12 to 14-month survival rate.

It’s the same form of cancer that claimed the lives of Senator John McCain and Bo Biden.

US Congress passed a resolution declaring today Glioblastoma Awareness Day.

It’s a day to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to the disease as well as patients and families coping with the diagnosis.

Erica Spencer of Benwood recently lost her husband to the disease at age 35.

My husband was very healthy. He was in school working in his PHD in History and we had had a one and a half year old daughter. It being such a suprise threw everything for a loop. He still managed to complete his PHD at the University of Tennessee and walked ..Well I pushed him across the stage because he was unable to walk.

And so it’s really hard to watch patients. They loose their voice so they can’t speak. And then they are unable to walk and they are unable to do anything for them selves until they pass. “ Erica Spencer

Spencer says she hopes the day will awareness resulting in more donations and further research that will eventually lead to a cure.