A Mother’s Day Message From WTRF

(WTRF) This past year has been difficult to say the least.

Due to the pandemic we can all agree that things for us have been uncertain at times.

There is one constant, though, in our lives that certainly hasn’t wavered, and that is our love for our moms.

Ask yourself how many times you have picked up the phone to call your mom.

Perhaps it’s to ask her advice or maybe it’s just to hear her voice.

Each year we wish our birthday will be special to us in some way.

To your mom, in fact, your birthday was the best day of her life.

Today, we honor you mom because you are amazing, caring, loving and beautiful.

It is impossible to repay you for all of the selfless acts you have showed me through the years.

Thank you for, well, everything.

WTRF wants to take time today to pay tribute to our moms both those who are with us and those who are with us in spirit.

Employees at the station hope you can enjoy this Mother’s Day with your own families.

Click above to hear what they are saying about their own moms this Mother’s Day.