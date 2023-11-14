STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Rink at Franciscan Square celebrated its grand opening on Friday, November 17.

The outdoor ice-skating rink is now open for all to enjoy throughout the holiday and winter season.

“I’m happy The Rink will bring together local families, friends, visitors, and students to enjoy ice skating every winter,” said Father Dave Pivonka, TOR ’89, president of Franciscan University of Steubenville.

A community outreach of Franciscan University, The Rink was first installed as a temporary skating rink during the 2020–21 winter season.

The new, permanent rink will operate annually from November through February.

During the off-season, the rink’s infrastructure will be covered in turf to provide a green space at Franciscan Square.

“The Rink at Franciscan Square is another step in bringing the University and the Ohio Valley closer together. What has been outstanding to see today are the growing relationships with local families and businesses who have stepped in to sponsor this rink,” said Tom Gentile, president of the Franciscan University Community Relations Board. “The University could not have done it without their support, and I am grateful they have once again invested as partners in our community.”

The Rink at Franciscan Square is open Wednesday and Thursday 3:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m., Friday 3:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m., and Sunday 12:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

It will also have special holiday hours and offer party packages and private rink rentals.

Regular admission is $8 for those 18 and older or $7 for those 17 and under. Children 3 and under are free.

Skates in all sizes are available to rent for $5.

During their regular business hours, patrons can also enjoy Franciscan Square eateries—including Rubi’s Pizza and Grill and the new Irish pub and restaurant, The Harp and Habit.

For more information, please visit FranciscanSquare.com/ice-rink or call 740–275–8466.