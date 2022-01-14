WHEELING, W.Va. – (WTRF) A new ice surface is in the works at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, just in time for next year’s hockey season.

WesBanco Executive Director Denny Magruder spoke with 7News about the replacement of the current portable, modular ice system that has been in place for the last three years.

According to Magruder, a new compressor has been ordered and he says funding has been set aside by the city and their hope is that a grant could also help pay for the project.

Magruder says plans are in the works for a variety of upgrades including a dehumidification system that would help to get rid of current foggy conditions at the arena.

“We’re trying to integrate the dehumidification and get a new drainage system into the floor and just some other basic improvements in the arena core that would really make us first class in all aspects.” Denny Magruder, WesBanco Executive Director

Magruder says the project is set to start in early June and wrap in early September.

He says it takes much longer to break down the modular ice and put it back up again between events.

WesBanco is expected to return to a full schedule of events following the installation, just in enough time for the start of their busy season in October.